Mike Patton and Jean-Claude Vannier, via Ipecac Recordings

Faith No More singer Mike Patton and French composer Jean-Claude Vannier have unveiled another new song, “Browning”, from their forthcoming collaborative album, Corpse Flower.

We’ve previously heard the tracks “On Top of the World” and the French-sung “Chansons D’Amour”. The danceable lounge tune “Browning” — which will be the last song unveiled before the album’s release on September 13th — fits somewhere in between.



With the sultriness of Serge Gainsbourg and the storytelling wit of Tom Waits, Patton takes on the persona of the titular character, Browning, for another darkly romantic tale. This is Patton at his most experimental and elegant, supplemented by the modern-classical stylings of Vannier’s sonic backdrop.

Pre-orders for Corpse Flower in physical and digital formats are available here, while the track “Browning” can be streamed below.

In other news, Patton recently announced 2020 reunion shows with his band Mr. Bungle, with dates taking place in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Brooklyn. Pick up tickets here.