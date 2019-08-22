Miley Cyrus addresses breakup from Liam Hemsworth, denies rumors she was unfaithful

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has issued a forceful statement disputing rumors that her recent breakup from Liam Hemsworth was due to infidelity.

In a series of tweets, Cyrus wrote:



“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.

It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom. I f*cked up and cheated in relationships when I was young. I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong. I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it. I swung on a wrecking ball naked. There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history.

But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.

BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger.”

Cyrus previously addressed the couple’s breakup on her song “Slide Away”.