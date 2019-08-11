Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announce separation

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has announced her separation from Liam Hemsworth.

The pop singer and Hunger Games actor met in 2009 on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ romantic drama The Last Song. They got engaged in 2012 and married in 2018.



“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told PEOPLE. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

In an interview with Elle earlier this year, Cyrus discussed her relationship with Hemsworth and explained how she didn’t “fit into a stereotypical wife role.”

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique,” Cyrus said. “I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a fucking apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”

Cyrus added, “People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f–ing good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”