Miley Cyrus performs “Slide Away” for the first time at the 2019 MTV VMAs: Watch

Passionate single addresses her recent breakup from Liam Hemsworth

on August 26, 2019, 10:07pm
Miley Cyrus performing at the 2019 MTV VMAs

Miley Cyrus delivered the live debut of breakup single “Slide Away” at this year’s MTV VMAs.

Given the track’s sentimental subject matter — she addresses her recent split from longtime partner Liam Hemsworth — Monday night’s performance was aptly emotional and sophisticated in equal measure. The entire thing was shot in black and white and Cyrus’ fierce, impassioned vocals were accompanied by a full ensemble of string and brass players.

“Once upon a time, it was made for us/ Woke up one day, it had turned to dust/ Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost,” she sang. “So it’s time to let it go.”

Stream the video replay below, and catch all this year’s VMA performances here.

