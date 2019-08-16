Miley Cyrus addresses breakup from Liam Hemsworth on new single “Slide Away”: Stream

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has returned with a surprise new single called “Slide Away”, which directly addresses her recent split from Liam Hemsworth.

She sings, “Once upon a time, it was made for us/ Woke up one day, it had turned to dust/ Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost/ So it’s time to let it go.” She continues, “I want my house in the hills/ Don’t want the whiskey and pills/ I don’t give up easily/ But I don’t think I’m down.”



Take a listen to “Slide Away” below.

Earlier this year, Cyrus released She is Coming, the first installment in a planned trilogy of EPs. It remains to be seen whether “Slide Away” serves as the first track from EP #2, or is simply a standalone single.