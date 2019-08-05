The investigation begins in full trailer for Mindhunter Season 2: Watch

Mindhunter Season 2

Two years after Mindhunter captivated true crime enthusiast with its first season on Netflix, David Fincher’s stylish drama is finally returning to the streaming service. Season 2 is set to debut on August 16th, and the first full trailer has today been revealed.

The series picks up with Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) getting a more notable reputation inside the FBI for their criminal profiling tactics. As their methods begin to gain more attention, they get assigned to the Atlanta child murders case. While every official and resident in the city seems to think the bodies are piling up due to race, Groff sees a different possibility. And if he’s wrong, his entire department could be in jeopardy.



At the same time, he and Tench are given greater access to some of history’s most notorious serial killers. That includes Edmund “the Co-ed Killer” Kemper (played by Cameron Britton), and the biggest bad of all, Charles Manson (reprised by Damon Herriman from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

Check out the new preview below.