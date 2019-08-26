Miss June announces debut album Bad Luck Party, unveils “Anomaly”: Stream

Miss June, photo by Nicole Brannen

Rising New Zealand pop punk outfit Miss June have announced the release of their debut album, Bad Luck Party. It’s due out September 6th via Frenchkiss Records.

The 11-track LP includes previous song of the week contender, “Best Girl”, as well as a newly released single called “Anomaly”. Of the latter track, Miss June vocalist Annabel Liddell says, “I have an incredible ability to attract individuals that are as flawed as I am. It’s made my life chaotic and beautiful. This song is about a girl. A girl I will never understand. A girl that’s a gun, a burning sun and an anomaly to me.” Take a listen to it below.



Bad Luck Party Artwork:

Bad Luck Party Tracklist:

01. Twitch

02. Best Girl

03. Two Hits

04. Anomaly

05. Orchid

06. Double Negative

07. Enemies

08. Aquarium

09. Scorpio

10. Please Waste My Time

11. Polio

Starting next month, Miss June will embark on a lengthy tour in support of Bad Luck Party, including a US leg of dates. See the full schedule below.

Miss June 2019 Tour Dates:

09/06 – Wellington, NZ @ San Fran Bath House

09/07 – Auckland, AZ @ Galatos

09/11 – Sydney, AU @ The Vanguard

09/18 – Berlin, DE @ Maze

09/19 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shel

09/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

09/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Cinetol

09/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

09/28 – Birmingham, UK @ The Flapper

09/29 – Manchester, UK @ Yes

09/30 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

10/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Poetry Club

10/02 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Petes

10/05 – Cardiff, UK @ Tiny Rebel

10/06 – Oxford, UK @ Port Mahon

10/07 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

10/09 – Brighton, UK @ Latest Music

10/10 – London, UK @ The Lexington

10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

10/15 – Boston, MA @ Once

10/16 – Washington, DC @ DC9

10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

10/23 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement

10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

10/27 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

10/28 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan

11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop