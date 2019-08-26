Miss June announces debut album Bad Luck Party, unveils “Anomaly”: Stream

Rising New Zealand pop punk outfit Miss June have announced the release of their debut album, Bad Luck Party. It’s due out September 6th via Frenchkiss Records.
The 11-track LP includes previous song of the week contender, “Best Girl”, as well as a newly released single called “Anomaly”. Of the latter track, Miss June vocalist Annabel Liddell says, “I have an incredible ability to attract individuals that are as flawed as I am. It’s made my life chaotic and beautiful. This song is about a girl. A girl I will never understand. A girl that’s a gun, a burning sun and an anomaly to me.” Take a listen to it below.
Bad Luck Party Artwork:
Bad Luck Party Tracklist:
01. Twitch
02. Best Girl
03. Two Hits
04. Anomaly
05. Orchid
06. Double Negative
07. Enemies
08. Aquarium
09. Scorpio
10. Please Waste My Time
11. Polio
Starting next month, Miss June will embark on a lengthy tour in support of Bad Luck Party, including a US leg of dates. See the full schedule below.
Miss June 2019 Tour Dates:
09/06 – Wellington, NZ @ San Fran Bath House
09/07 – Auckland, AZ @ Galatos
09/11 – Sydney, AU @ The Vanguard
09/18 – Berlin, DE @ Maze
09/19 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shel
09/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival
09/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Cinetol
09/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
09/28 – Birmingham, UK @ The Flapper
09/29 – Manchester, UK @ Yes
09/30 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
10/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Poetry Club
10/02 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Petes
10/05 – Cardiff, UK @ Tiny Rebel
10/06 – Oxford, UK @ Port Mahon
10/07 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
10/09 – Brighton, UK @ Latest Music
10/10 – London, UK @ The Lexington
10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
10/15 – Boston, MA @ Once
10/16 – Washington, DC @ DC9
10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
10/21 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
10/23 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement
10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
10/27 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock
10/28 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan
11/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop