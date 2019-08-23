Missy Elliott, photo by Philip Cosores

As promised just hours ago, Missy Elliott has delivered her new project, Iconology. It’s available to stream below via Apple Music and Spotify. She’s also shared a music video for lead single “Throw It Back”.

“I’m dropping a collection of new songs” the Supa Dupa Fly rapper announced in an Instagram post early Thursday. “Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance!”



The new effort comes amidst a “tremendous year” for Elliott. “I am humbled and grateful. THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me!” the 48 year old hip-hop icon continued.

Iconology marks Elliott’s first big release since her 2005 album, The Cookbook. She hasn’t been completely out of the spotlight, however; most recently, the Grammy-winning artist made a pair of high-profile guest appearances, joining Ariana Grande on “Borderline” and Lizzo on “Tempo”.

Additionally, in June, Elliott was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and received an honorary degree from the Berklee College of Music (she signed off her latest Instagram post as Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott). Next Monday, she’ll be honored at the MTV VMAs with the Video Vanguard Award.

