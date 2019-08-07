Monica Lewinsky to produce FX series Impeachment: American Crime Story

Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky

American Crime Story is back, and it’s getting political. FX has announced that the third season of its award-winning TV series will be called Impeachment and focus on then-President Bill Clinton’s infamous sex scandal. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Monica Lewinsky herself is set to produce.

As if that alone didn’t make the third season must-watch television, the cast is shaping up to be just as compelling.The People v. O.J. Simpson star Sarah Paulson will play Linda Tripp, while Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird, Booksmart) and Annaleigh Ashford have been cast as Lewinsky and Paula Jones, respectively. Production is scheduled to begin in February.



As for the story itself, the script for Impeachment: American Crime Story was written by Sarah Burgess. You can expect plenty of honest, gripping details given she based it off of Jeffrey Toobin’s popular book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. More specifically, according to FX CEO John Landgraf, the show will explore “overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton presidency” in a “relevant, nuanced, and entertaining” way.

American Crime Story creator Ryan Murphy has been wanting to tell Lewinsky’s story ever since he optioned A Vast Conspiracy back in January of 2017, but over time he realized she needed to have a prominent role in its production. “I told her, ‘Nobody should tell your story but you, and it’s kind of gross if they do,'” Murphy said in an interview last year. “‘If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer and you should make all the goddamn money.'”

Time will tell how Lewinsky’s involvement shapes Impeachment’s narrative. With Murphy’s excellent track record in TV and his decision to not pursue an interpretation of the story without her, it’s best to assume her perspective will bring some much needed insight to the tale.