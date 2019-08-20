Monolord unleash post-apocalyptic video for new song “The Last Leaf”: Stream

Monolord, photo by Ester Segarra

Swedish heavy trio Monolord will release their new album, No Comfort, next month. In anticipation, the doom act is premiering the song “The Last Leaf” and its accompanying video exclusively via Heavy Consequence.

The post-apocalyptic video aligns with the environmentally conscious message of the song. Directed by Bjorn Rallare, the video depicts a cold and not-too-distant future, following a solitary character as he struggles to find food and survive the urban wastes. Monolord’s crushing brand of doomy psych soundtracks the ruined world, as frontman Thomas V. Jäger’s massive riffs compound on one another and his affected melodic vocal counters the track’s massive low-end in patented Monolord fashion.



“We’re thrilled to work with the brilliantly talented Björn Rallare on this video,” stated the band. “He’s aced the difficult challenge of capturing the post-apocalyptic and apathetic atmosphere of the song. Hope you like it as much as we do.”

“The Last Leaf” exemplifies the band’s interest in social and political subject matter such as “environment/climate change and the destructive nature of religion” on No Comfort — which was produced by Kim Gravander, marking the first time the band has employed an outside voice in the recoding process.

No Comfort arrives September 20th, and marks the band’s fourth full-length album overall, and first for Relapse Records. Pre-orders are available here.

The band will take to the road for a headlining U.S. tour in November, hitting the West Coast, Midwest, South, and East Coast along the way. Those dates and the video for “The Last Leaf” are below.

No Comfort Artwork:

No Comfort Tracklist:

01. The Bastard Son

02. The Last Leaf

03. Larvae

04. Skywards

05. Alone Together Forever Divided

06. No Comfort

Monolord 2019 US Tour Dates:

11/05 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

11/06 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

11/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

11/08 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

11/09 – Austin, TX @ Levitation x Relapse Showcase

11/10 – Lafayette, LA @ Freetown Boom Boom Room

11/11 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The 529

11/13 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight

11/14 – Richmond, VA @ Camel

11/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

11/20 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies

11/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle

11/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

11/23 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

11/25 – Denver, CO @ Marquis

11/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom