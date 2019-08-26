Morbid Angel announce fall 2019 US tour

Morbid Angel, photo by Chris Casella

Death metal legends Morbid Angel will be heading out on a headlining U.S. tour in late November. Support from fellow death metal veterans Incantation and black metal mavens Watain rounds out a triple threat of extreme metal.

Morbid Angel are still out in support of 2017’s return-to-form Kingdoms Disdained, and they’ll kick off “The 2019 USA Sickness Tour” in Houston, Texas, on November 21st, before hitting the West Coast, Northwest, Midwest, and East Coast — all in the span of a month.



“This is a relentless lineup of pure evil and uncompromised dark art!” Morbid Angel vocalist Steve Tucker warned in a statement. “We look forward to melting the faces off of all of you seeking the comfort of the dark!”

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, August 29th. See the full list of dates below.

Morbid Angel, Watain, and Incantation U.S. Tour Dates:

11/21 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/22 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar ‘N’ Grill

11/23 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

11/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

11/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

11/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/29 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

11/30 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

12/01 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorn Theatre

12/02 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

12/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

12/05 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

12/06 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

12/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

12/08 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

12/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

12/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

12/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/13 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

12/14 – New York, NY @ Warsaw

12/15 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

12/16 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

12/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

12/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

12/20 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

12/21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live