Morbid Angel announce fall 2019 US tour

Death metal legends Morbid Angel will be heading out on a headlining U.S. tour in late November. Support from fellow death metal veterans Incantation and black metal mavens Watain rounds out a triple threat of extreme metal.
Morbid Angel are still out in support of 2017’s return-to-form Kingdoms Disdained, and they’ll kick off “The 2019 USA Sickness Tour” in Houston, Texas, on November 21st, before hitting the West Coast, Northwest, Midwest, and East Coast — all in the span of a month.
“This is a relentless lineup of pure evil and uncompromised dark art!” Morbid Angel vocalist Steve Tucker warned in a statement. “We look forward to melting the faces off of all of you seeking the comfort of the dark!”
Tickets go on sale this Thursday, August 29th. See the full list of dates below.
Morbid Angel, Watain, and Incantation U.S. Tour Dates:
11/21 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
11/22 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar ‘N’ Grill
11/23 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
11/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
11/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red
11/27 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
11/29 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
11/30 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
12/01 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorn Theatre
12/02 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
12/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
12/05 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
12/06 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
12/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
12/08 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
12/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
12/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
12/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/13 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater
12/14 – New York, NY @ Warsaw
12/15 – Reading, PA @ Reverb
12/16 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
12/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
12/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
12/20 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
12/21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live