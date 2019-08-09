Tommy Lee (photo by Glenn Francis of PacificProDigital.com) and Donald Trump

Tommy Lee is ready to start living life after Trump. The Mötley Crüe drummer shared a lengthy political post on Twitter this week describing the idyllic landscape of the future after President Trump is no longer in a governmental position.

In his tweet, Lee calls out all the “Trumpsters,” suggesting they “pray that liberals never gain control of the [White House] again because we are going to pay you back so fucking hard for all of this shit.” If it sounds like he’s letting out pent-up anger about the direction our country has taken as of late, then you’ve got good inference skills because that’s exactly what his note draws attention to.

He goes on to detail the specifics of his ideal Trump-free future. It includes things like “Planned Parenthoods on every damn corner,” “repaint Air Force One pussy hat pink,” and “tossing birth control pills, condoms, & atheist literature from the cockpit” while flying over the Bible Belt. Lee also envisions a world where all state parks are “renamed Rosa Parks asap,” Confederate statues are replaced “with BLM Leaders & Mexican immigrants,” and turning Fox News into “a family refugee shelter” with Hannity’s office repurposed into “a giant unisex bathroom with changing tables & free tampons.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Trump-free future without some kind of increased gun laws. Hence later when Lee imagines all of the country’s guns gathered up, melted down, and turned into “a gargantuan metal mountain emblazoned with the face of Hillary Clinton.”

He also promises:

“We’re going to tax your mega churches so bad Joel Olsteen will need to get a job at Chik Fil A to pay his light bill. Speaking of Chik Fil A, we’re buying all those and giving them to any LGBTQ person your sick cult leaders tortured with conversion therapy. Have fun with the new menu you bigoted fucks. Try the McPence. It’s a boiled unseasoned chicken breast that you have to eat in the closet with your mother.”

The best part? “Every single time a Trumpster complains about any of the changes, we’re adding an openly gay character to a Disney movie.”

Read the full message below via his Twitter.