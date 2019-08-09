Motörhead’s Phil Campbell unveils new single featuring Dee Snider, Mick Mars, and Chris Fehn: Stream

Phil Campbell, photo by Dan Sturgess

Longtime Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell will release his first ever solo album, Old Lions Still Roar, this fall via Nuclear Blast. In advance of the LP, he has unveiled the first single, “These Old Boots”, featuring Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars, and former Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn.

The album, due October 25th, also boasts such high-profile guests as Alice Cooper, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, and former Queens of the Stone Age member Nick Oliveri, among others.



Since Motörhead dissolved following the December 2015 death of frontman Lemmy Kilmister, Campbell has toured heavily and released music with his band The Bastard Sons, but Old Lions Still Roar marks the official solo debut from the legendary guitarist.

Accompanying the glammy lead single, “These Old Boots”, is an animated music video for the track, which can be seen below.

Pre-orders for the album on CD and vinyl are available via Nuclear Blast here. If you’re in the UK, the first 500 orders will include an autographed card by Campbell.

Old Lions Still Roar artwork:

Old Lions Still Roar tracklist:

01. Rocking Chair feat. Leon Stanford

02. Straight Up feat. Rob Halford

03. Faith In Fire feat. Ben Ward

04. Swing It feat. Alice Cooper

05. Left For Dead feat. Nev MacDonald

06. Walk The Talk feat. Danko Jones & Nick Oliveri

07. These Old Boots feat. Dee Snider

08. Dancing Dogs (Love Survives) feat. Whitfield Crane

09. Dead Roses feat. Benji Webbe

10. Tears From A Glass Eye feat. Joe Satriani