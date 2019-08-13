Mr. Bungle reunite for first concerts in 20 years

Mr. Bungle

Mr. Bungle, the experimental rock band consisting of Mike Patton, Trey Spruance, and Trevor Dunn, are reuniting for their first shows in nearly two decades. What’s more, they’ll be performing their 1986 demo tape, The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny, in full.

Patton, Spruance, and Dunn will be joined by special guests Scott Ian (Anthrax, S.O.D.) and Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross) for a trio of shows taking place in early February. They’ll play the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on February 7th, the Warfield in San Francisco on the 8th, and Brooklyn Steel in NYC on the 10th.



Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16th. A press release warns that “there will be no additional cities added to this itinerary.”

The band members discussed the genesis for their reunion and the decision to revisit The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny in individual statements:

“Ever since Trevor hatched The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny v.2 idea a few years back, Patton, Lombardo, he and I had each been incubating some idea of that egg. Lombardo called me one day and asked me to make some guitar demos so he could learn the songs. He had this generous idea to surprise the other guys with being totally ready to go with the tunes. It just so happened that I was in Eureka at the time. So, I found myself re-visiting all of those riffs in the same goddamned town and in the same goddamned house where I recorded all the original guitars on that demo 33 years earlier. There was something about actually physically working out the mania of those riffs again at DAVE LOMBARDO’S request, in that environment — it just split my head open. It wasn’t long before the train of destiny had picked up too much speed for any of us to jump off.” – Trey Spruance

“When we recorded that demo, we were 16 and 17 years old and we were absolutely serious about the music. At the time, we were living the deluge of ’80s metal and absorbing every riff and every drum fill from every known band from Denmark to San Francisco. The recording and playing were amateurish (save for Trey’s video-game-solos) but the schooled composition and spirit were solid. I always felt like this music held its own and deserved to be presented in a clearer and more defined package even if it meant being 33 years later.” – Trevor Dunn

“I remember writing riffs for this cassette in my parent’s garage, with no heat, so I recorded in a sleeping bag for analog warmth, playing a one-stringed acoustic guitar that was piped into a ghetto blaster. Thank god I had Trevor and Trey to help decipher my rotten riffs into something intelligible!” – Mike Patton

“When Mike hit me up about this my brain thought he was asking me if I wanted to come to a show, him knowing I am a HUGE Bungle fan. When I realized he actually meant for me to play guitar with them it broke my brain, I was a giggly drooling mess. Somehow I pecked out Y E S on my keyboard and holy crap I’m playing in Mr. Bungle. Seriously, it’s an honor and a privilege to get to play with my favorite ‘Mr.’ band of all time.” – Scott Ian

“I don’t know what was in the water in Eureka California, but it certainly wasn’t clean. This is going to be a ridiculously, insane band to play with and I am honored to have been asked to join the wrath.” – Dave Lombardo

The core trio of Patton, Spruance, and Dunn formed Mr. Bungle in 1985 while still in high school. The group released a series of demo tapes, including 1986’s The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny, which ultimately led to a record deal with Warner Bros. (During this time, Patton also joined Faith No More.) Between 1991 and 1999, Mr. Bungle recorded three proper studio albums and toured the world extensively. They announced a permanent hiatus in 2004.