Ms. Marvel series bringing Muslim superhero to Disney+

Ms. Marvel

Marvel’s first Muslim superhero is heading to Disney+. At its annual D23 conference on Friday, Disney confirmed a trio of new Marvel shows coming to its streaming television service, including a live-action Ms. Marvel series.

The name Ms. Marvel has been bouncing around since 1976, at one point belonging to Carol Danvers a.k.a Captain Marvel herself. In 2014, the moniker was given to Kamela Khan, a Pakistani-American teen from New Jersey with polymorphous abilities similar to those of the Fantastic Four’s Mr. Fantastic.



The Ms. Marvel comic has won numerous awards, including the 2015 Hugo Award for best graphic story as well as the 2019 American Book Award. Adapting the comic for Disney+ will be writer Bisha K. Ali, who will also serve as the showrunner. If that name rings a bell, it’s because she’s currently a staff writer on Hulu’s adaptation of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

In addition to Ms. Marvel, Disney confirmed that series centering around characters Moon Knight and She Hulk are also in development.

These three seres join an evolving lineup of Marvel content on Disney+. Previously announced projects include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, and Hawkeye.

Disney+ is set to launch on November 12th. It will be available as a standalone service or as part of a bundle packaged with Hulu and ESPN+.