Neil Young is expected to release a new album with Crazy Horse later this year. Dubbed Colorado, the record will be their first together since 2012’s Psychedelic Pill. Fans excited to see the iconic rockers return to the road with new music in tow will have to wait, however, as Young has announced he’s postponing all his 2019 touring plans to focus on 15 (!) different film projects.

In a post entitled “Archives Films Projects Takes Precedent”, Young wrote on the Neil Young Archives website, “We will be in the editing suites for the duration of 2019. Thanks for coming to our shows! We plan to be back in 2020!”



One of the movies will actually be a documentary about Colorado called simply Colorado Sessions. As Young wrote in a separate NYA post, the doc shows “how the band works together to make music, how the emotions of trying to get a sound go with the emotions of the songs, what the songs are about. It’s old guys; young souls still alive in old souls and the music they make together. From the engineers, to the musical instrument techs, these guys are in it non stop for as long as it takes to get the songs captured.”

As for the other 14, most appear to be concert films, some alongside Crazy Horse, some solo, and one with Young’s early-’70s band The Stray Gators. There’s also an animated movie from Micah Nelson, son of Willie, set to the music of Young’s 1982 experimental album Trans.

Young says this “is an incomplete list,” implying the number could well reach above 15 by the time he leaves the editing booth. None of the projects have been given official release information, though Young intends to display them on the Hearse Theater on the Neil Young Archives website. Find a list of all the things Young is working on instead of touring in 2019 below.

Despite putting off plans for a larger tour, Young will still play a few shows in 2019. There’s his “Harvest Moon – A Gathering” benefit show in Lake Hughes California on September 14th, and Farm Aid in East Troy, Wisconsin a week later. Look for tickets here.

Colorado Sessions (documentary about new album)

A Rusted out Garage (Crazy Horse’s 1987 tour)

Greendale Live (Crazy Horse’s 2002/03 tour)

Alchemy (Crazy Horse’s 2012/13/14 tour)

Catalyst (This is a club in Santa Cruz, California Young has played many times between 1975 and 1997. It’s unclear which shows are a part of this film.)

Tokyo Budokan 76 (A 1976 show in Japan with Crazy Horse)

London Odeon Hammersmith 76 (A 1976 show in London with Crazy Horse)

Solo Trans (Young’s one-man show supporting Trans in 1983)

Stray Gators Harvest Sessions (The 1971 recording sessions for Harvest)

Greendale Live at Vicar Street (A March 2003 stop of the solo Greendale tour)

The Boarding House (A 1977 solo acoustic stand at the Boarding House club in San Francisco)

Silver and Gold (A 1999 solo acoustic tour)

Stratford Shakespearean Theater 1971 (A January 1971 solo acoustic show in Connecticut)

Solo BBC 1971 (A BBC solo acoustic show taped February 23rd, 1971)

Trans 2020 (An animated film by Micah Nelson using the music of Young’s 1982 LP Trans)