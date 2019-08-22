New Tom Waits tribute album features Aimee Mann, Phoebe Bridgers, and more

Phoebe Bridgers (photo by Amanda Koellner), Tom Waits, and Aimee Mann

Songwriting legend Tom Waits is being honored with a new tribute album called Come On Up to the House: Women Sing Waits. As its title indicates, the record features an all-star female lineup, including Aimee Mann, Phoebe Bridgers, Rosanne Cash, and Patty Griffin.

Women Sing Waits is due out November 22nd through Nashville-based label Dualtone Music Group and consists of 12 cover songs. Highlights include Mann’s take on “Hold On”, Bridgers’ reworking of “Georgia Lee”, Cash’s touching version of “Time”, and Griffin’s rendition of “Ruby’s Arms”. Angie McMahon, Corinne Bailey Rae, and Shelby Lynne also tackle other cuts from Waits’ extensive catalog.



“Tom is a true original as a songwriter, singer and arranger,” said Dualtone CEO and longtime Waits fan Scott Robinson. “There’s just no one like him. Beneath some of the layers of sound and his truly unique vocal phrasing, are some of the most beautiful and heartfelt songs I’ve ever heard.” He continued,

“After some great creative discussions many years back with an old publishing colleague, the concept of focusing on the sheer beauty of these songs by having them interpreted by a group of amazing artists with stunning voices, was a must-do project. Fast forward fifteen years later, we were thrilled with the passion and enthusiasm these artists showed when we approached them with the idea, which you can hear in their performances. Truly a musical celebration.”

As an early listen to the tribute album, check out Griffin’s “Ruby’s Arms” and “Downtown Train” as reimagined by Courtney Marie Andrews.

Musician and Waits devotee Warren Zanes provided personal liner notes to Women Sing Waits, which you can read here. Find the album’s artwork and full tracklist below.

Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits Artwork:

Come On Up To The House: Women Sing Waits Tracklist:

01. “Come On Up To The House” – Joseph

02. “Hold On” – Aimee Mann

03. “Georgia Lee” – Phoebe Bridgers

04. “Ol’ 55” – Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer

05. “Take It With Me” – Angie McMahon

06. “Jersey Girl” – Corinne Bailey Rae

07. “Ruby’s Arms” – Patty Griffin

08. “Time” – Rosanne Cash

09. “You Can Never Hold Back Spring” – Kat Edmonson

10. “House Where Nobody Lives” – Iris Dement

11. “Downtown Train” – Courtney Marie Andrews

12. “Tom Traubert’s Blues” – The Wild Reeds