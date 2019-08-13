Nils Frahm

Nils Frahm has announced the third and final entry in his Encores EP series. Encores 3 is set for a September 20th release via Erased Tapes.

Like the previous two EPs, this latest effort contains outtakes from Frahm’s acclaimed 2018 album, All Melody. Whereas Encores 1 focused on acoustic sounds and Encores 2 dipped into a well of ambience, Encores 3 highlights the German composer’s more electronic and percussive moments. You’ll be able to experience all these sonic variations in one sitting when all three EPs are compiled as the appropriately titled All Encores LP, due out October 18th.



As Frahm explained in a press statement,

“The idea behind All Encores is one we had from before All Melody; to separate releases each with their own distinct musical style and theme, perhaps even as a triple album. But All Melody became larger than itself and took over any initial concepts. I think the idea of All Encores is like musical islands that compliment All Melody.”

As a first listen to the three-track Encores 3, Frahm has revealed “All Armed”. Hear the 11-and-a-half-minute song below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nils Frahm will support All Encores with a run of European and Australasia dates throughout summer and fall. Get tickets here.

Find the tracklist and covers for Encores 3 and All Encores ahead.

Encores 3 Artwork:

Encores 3 Tracklist:

01. Artificially Intelligent

02. All Armed

03. Amirador

All Encores Artwork:

All Encores Tracklist:

01. The Roughest Trade

02. Ringing

03. To Thomas

04. The Dane

05. Harmonium in the Wall

06. Sweet Little Lies

07. A Walking Embrace

08. Talisman

09. Spells

10. Artificially Intelligent

11. All Armed

12. Amirador