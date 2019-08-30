Nirvana uploads full Live and Loud concert to YouTube: Watch

Nirvana's Live and Loud performance, photo by Jeff Kravitz

Today is an especially exciting day for fans of Nirvana, as the band’s 1993 set Live and Loud has been released digitally and on vinyl for the first time. What’s more, a recording of the full concert has been uploaded to the band’s official YouTube channel.

Live and Loud documents Nirvana’s December 1993 performance at Pier 48 in Seattle in support of their third and final studio album, In Utero. As such, it showcases the band’s final touring lineup of Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl, and Pat Smear.



(Read: In Utero: Nirvana’s Insubordinate Masterpiece)

Footage from the concert was broadcast on MTV, and a live recording was later released as part of the 20th anniversary of In Utero. However, Live and Loud has never before been made available as a standalone collection on streaming platforms or pressed on vinyl until now.

Below, you can find a playlist of Nirvana’s 17-song Live and Loud performance, which kicks off with “Radio Friendly Unit Shifter” and also includes “Pennyroyal Tea”, “Scentless Apprentice”, “All Apologies”, and “Endless, Nameless”. (Note: Nirvana’s cover of “The Man Who Sold the World” was not officially added to Nirvana’s YouTube channel, but we included a separate upload in the playlist.)

You can pick up a copy of Live and Loud on vinyl here.

Live and Loud Tracklist:

01. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

02. Drain You

03. Breed

04. Serve The Servants

05. Rape Me

06. Sliver

07. Pennyroyal Tea

08. Scentless Apprentice

09. All Apologies

10. Heart-Shaped Box

11. Blew

12. The Man Who Sold The World

13. School

14. Come As You Are

15. Lithium

16. About a Girl

17. Endless, Nameless