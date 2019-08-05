Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced their second EP of the year, This Is the Place. The five-track effort follows June’s Black Star Dancing EP, and is due out September 27th.

This Is the Place consists of three new songs and two remixes. A press release says each cut is “completely disparate sonically,” but linked by their use of female backing vocals and “a nod to different iterations of psych.”



With its jaunty rhythms and dazzling beams of synthesizers, the title track certainly tips its hat towards the neon psychedelia of the ’80s. Those backing voices are highlighted as well, soaring high above Gallagher’s as he sings, “If you ain’t got no love/ If you ain’t got no hate/ You can come to find what you’re looking for/ I can tell you now this is the place.”

Take a listen to “This Is the Place” below.

Pre-orders for This Is the Place are available now. The tracklist and cover art are ahead.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are about to head out on a North American tour alongside Smashing Pumpkins. They’ve also lined up opening duties for U2’s relaunched “Joshua Tree Tour” during their fall Australia run. Get tickets to all of Gallagher’s upcoming gigs here.

This Is the Place EP Artwork:

This Is the Place EP Tracklist:

01. This Is the Place

02. A Dream Is All I Need to Get By

03. Evil Flower

04. This Is the Place (Dense & Pika Remix)

05. Evil Flower (The Reflex Revision)