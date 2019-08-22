Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) announce 40th anniversary box set and tour dates

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a career-spanning box set. Additionally, the UK outfit just embarked on a US tour that runs through the end of September.
Due out October 4th, the collection is called Souvenir and will be available in a variety of configurations, including as a 3xLP, 2xCD, or as a 92-song digital box set. In addition to compiling the band’s various singles, Souvenir boasts a new song called “Don’t Go”, which you can stream below.
OMD are currently on a US tour with The B-52s. You can see the band’s tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) 2019 Tour Dates:
08/22 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall ^
08/24 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre ^
08/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^
08/28 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall ^
08/29 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater ^
08/30 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall ^
08/31 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore ^
09/03 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom ^
09/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s ^
09/06 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre ^
09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^
09/08 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights ^
09/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens ^
09/13 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts ^
09/14 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^
09/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^
09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts ^
09/20 – Mashantucket, CT @ Grand Theater at Foxwoods ^
09/24 – New York, NY @ Summer Stage ^
^ = w/ The B-52’s