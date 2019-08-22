Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) announce 40th anniversary box set and tour dates

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD)

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a career-spanning box set. Additionally, the UK outfit just embarked on a US tour that runs through the end of September.

Due out October 4th, the collection is called Souvenir and will be available in a variety of configurations, including as a 3xLP, 2xCD, or as a 92-song digital box set. In addition to compiling the band’s various singles, Souvenir boasts a new song called “Don’t Go”, which you can stream below.



OMD are currently on a US tour with The B-52s. You can see the band’s tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) 2019 Tour Dates:

08/22 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall ^

08/24 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre ^

08/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre ^

08/28 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall ^

08/29 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Au-Rene Theater ^

08/30 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall ^

08/31 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore ^

09/03 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom ^

09/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s ^

09/06 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre ^

09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

09/08 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights ^

09/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens ^

09/13 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts ^

09/14 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

09/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

09/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts ^

09/20 – Mashantucket, CT @ Grand Theater at Foxwoods ^

09/24 – New York, NY @ Summer Stage ^

^ = w/ The B-52’s