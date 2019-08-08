Menu
Outside Lands to become first major US festival to sell cannabis on site

The festival now awaits state approval

on August 08, 2019, 12:19am
Outside Lands, photo by Philip Cosores
Outside Lands will be a whole lot greener this year. This weekend’s festival will allow cannabis sales and a designated smoking area on site for the first time ever, according to a press release.

Festival-goers will be able to buy up to seven grams of non-concentrated cannabis and two grams of cannabis concentrates across all vendors. Those vendors will be part of the festival’s pre-existing Grass Lands area that was introduced in 2018.

Grass Lands will also offer cannabis-themed demos, tastings, paraphernalia, and even an augmented reality experience. In order to enter the area, festival attendees will have to show a government-issued photo I.D. verifying they are at least 21 years old. Additionally, cannabis can only be consumed within Grass Lands.

San Francisco’s Outside Lands takes place August 9th-11th at Golden Gate Park. Paul Simon, Childish Gambino, Blink-182, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, and Lil Wayne all top a lineup that also includes Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Flying Lotus, Denzel Curry, Santigold, Better Oblivion Community Center, Toro y Moi, and more. Grab your tickets now.

