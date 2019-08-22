Paul Rudd to star alongside Paul Rudd in new Netflix series Living With Yourself

Paul Rudd in Living With Yourself (Netflix)

Paul Rudd’s new co-star is… himself. In what is his first leading TV role, Rudd will play multiple versions of the same character in the new Netflix series Living With Yourself.

Created and written by The Daily Show and Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas producer Timothy Greenberg, Living With Yourself centers on down-on-his-luck Miles (Rudd). Struggling with his marriage and job, he seeks out a spa treatment purporting to make his life better. Instead of making him a better person, however, it makes a whole new better person altogether. Now Miles must compete against this improved clone to prove to his wife, Kate (Aisling Bea); his boss; and himself that he’s the top Miles.



Little Miss Sunshine and Battle of the Sexes co-directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris helmed the eight-episode series. The show debuts on Netflix on October 18th, and you can take a first look at Paul Rudd in his dual roles below.