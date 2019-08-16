R.I.P. Peter Fonda, Easy Rider star dead at 79

Peter Fonda, the veteran actor and screenwriter whose 1969 film Easy Rider became synonymous with America’s counter-culture scene, has died at the age of 79.

TMZ was the first to report news of Fonda’s passing, citing a representative for the actor.



Fonda was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Easy Rider in 1969, and for the Academy Award for Best Actor for Ulee’s Gold in 1997. For the latter, he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama. Fonda also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film for The Passion of Ayn Rand in 1999.

He is the son of Henry Fonda, younger brother of Jane Fonda, and father of Bridget and Justin Fonda.

