Peter Hook & The Light to play New Order’s Technique and Republic on North American tour

Peter Hook and the Light

For the last several years, Peter Hook has been working his way through New Order’s discography, delivering full-length performances of past studio efforts. This fall, Hook and his band The Light will wax nostalgic by revisiting New Order’s 1989 LP Technique and their 1993 follow-up Republic on a 15-date North American tour. As an added bonus, all dates will also feature The Light performing an opening set of Joy Division material.

The jaunt kicks off October 24th in Philadelphia and runs into the middle of November. See the full schedule below, and get tickets here.



Peter Hook & The Light 2019 Tour Dates:

09/12 – Limerick, IE @ Dolan’s

09/13 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

09/14 – Belfast, IE @ The Limelight

09/19 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Queen’s Hall

09/20 – Middlesbrough, UK @ Town Hall

09/21 – Coventry, UK @ The Empire

10/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Fronton

10/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/26 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/28 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/29 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

10/31 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

11/01 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

11/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

11/07 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/11 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse