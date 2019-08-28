Peter Hook & The Light to play New Order’s Technique and Republic on North American tour

For the last several years, Peter Hook has been working his way through New Order’s discography, delivering full-length performances of past studio efforts. This fall, Hook and his band The Light will wax nostalgic by revisiting New Order’s 1989 LP Technique and their 1993 follow-up Republic on a 15-date North American tour. As an added bonus, all dates will also feature The Light performing an opening set of Joy Division material.
The jaunt kicks off October 24th in Philadelphia and runs into the middle of November. See the full schedule below, and get tickets here.
Peter Hook & The Light 2019 Tour Dates:
09/12 – Limerick, IE @ Dolan’s
09/13 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy
09/14 – Belfast, IE @ The Limelight
09/19 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Queen’s Hall
09/20 – Middlesbrough, UK @ Town Hall
09/21 – Coventry, UK @ The Empire
10/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Fronton
10/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/26 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/28 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/29 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre
10/31 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
11/01 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
11/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue
11/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
11/07 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/11 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse