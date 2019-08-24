Peter Murphy has “made a full recovery” after suffering heart attack

Peter Murphy

Earlier this month, former Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. Now, according to a new statement from Murphy, he’s “very happy to say that I have made a full recovery.”

“Following my recent episode in New York City with my heart attack and being admitted into Lenox Hill Hospital and seeing myself go through the rigors of intensive care, I am very happy to say that I have made a full recovery,” Murphy said. Thanks to the superb team of doctors, specialists, nurses and care staff. I am so glad to say I am up and running again.”



He added, “My tour manager Brian Lowe and my assistant Chantal Thomas were directly instrumental in saving my life and to whom I cannot thank enough. I also want to thank every single friend and fan who has been supporting me throughout this ordeal. I remain grateful especially to my Bauhaus band mates.”

The 60-year-old musician was rushed to a local New York City hospital due to a shortness of breath and was subsequently diagnosed with a myocardial infarction. He underwent surgery to have two stents placed in his right coronary artery and was started on medications to manage his heart condition.