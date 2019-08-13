Phish announce fall 2019 tour

Phish, photo by Wesley Hodges

Phish have mapped out their annual fall tour.

Following a trio of shows in Commerce City, Colorado to close out August, the veteran jam band will return to the road in late November. They’re set to play shows in Providence, Rhode Island; Uniondale, New York; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania before wrapping with three nights in Charleston, South Carolina. The Uniondale show is particularly significant, as it marks the first time Phish will have played the Nassau Coliseum since 2003.



A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com and will end on Monday, August 19th at 10am ET. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, August 23rd.

You can also find tickets to all of Phish’s upcoming shows here.

Phish 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

08/30 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

08/31 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

11/29 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center

11/30 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center

12/01 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

12/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Peterson Event Center

12/06 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

12/07 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

12/08 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

02/20-23 – Cancun, MX @ Phish: Riviera Maya