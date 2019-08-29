Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag stage show heading to theaters for one night only

Those hungry for more Fleabag are in luck. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s one-woman stage show of her acclaimed BBC/Amazon Prime series is hitting theaters for one night only on September 12th via National Theatre Live.

Waller-Bridge initially conceived the stage show after being tasked by a friend to create a 10-minute section in a stand-up storytelling night. That show would go on to win the Fringe First Award at the 2013 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.



From there, she developed the critically acclaimed BBC series, which ran for two seasons from 2016 to 2019. This year’s second and final season garnered 11 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Best Actress for Waller-Bridge.

(Read: Fleabag Returns to Shatter Taboos and Contemplate the Divine in Season Two)

Earlier this year, Waller-Bridge returned to the stage for a limited encore run of the stage show in New York. Needless to say, those tickets were heavily sought after and sold out within seconds, making this forthcoming screening something of a coup for unlucky fans. Head here to see if it’s playing anywhere near you.

::looks to the screen:: We’ll certainly be there.