Pigface announce first tour in 14 years

Pigface

Influential industrial music outfit Pigface have announced their first tour in 14 years.

The 15-date outing kicks off November 15th in Cleveland, Ohio. The touring lineup features founding member Martin Atkins alongside Mary Byker, Lesley Rankine, Curse Mackey, En Esch, Dirk Flanigan, Bobdog Caitlin, Bradley Bills, Greta Brinkman, Charles Levi, and Orville Kline.



Additionally, special guests will appear throughout the tour, including Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe (Nov 15th-19th), folk singer and violinist Gaelynn Lea (Nov 15th-16th; Nov 25th-30th), Pigface and Kittie alum Fallon Bowman (Nov 17th), and Ali Jafri (Nov 17th).

See the full tour schedule below, and get tickets here.

Pigface 2019 Tour Dates:

11/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

11/16 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom

11/17 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

11/19 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

11/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

11/21 – Columbus, OH @ Skullys Music Diner

11/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

11/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall

11/24 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

11/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

11/27 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

11/28 – Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

11/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

11/30 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall Chicago