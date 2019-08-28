Pinegrove sign to Rough Trade, reveal new song “Moment”: Stream

Pinegrove, photo by Caroline Tompkins

Pinegrove have returned today with new song “Moment”, their first of the year. It’s also the New Jersey indie band’s first release on new label home Rough Trade Records.

“Moment” follows 2018’s Skylight, which was self-released by the group. That album emerged after Pinegrove took a year-long hiatus following accusations of sexual coercion against lead singer Evan Stephens Hall.



This latest offering finds Hall purposely pausing to be mindful of his surroundings. “‘Moment’ for me was a way of thinking about gratitude in the context of chaos or tedium,” he elaborated in a statement. “This last stanza says directly what i say more obliquely in the verses, zeroing in after a meandering route”:

I’m in this moment

and i can’t see past it

I’m in this disaster

I’m in this traffic

and it keeps on going

but it keeps me asking

what’s in this moment?

Stream it below.

Pinegrove will be on tour beginning next week, and you can grab tickets here.