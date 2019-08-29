Pink Floyd announce 18-disc box set of post-Roger Waters material

Pink Floyd's The Later Years Box Set

Pink Floyd have announced a massive new box set dubbed, The Later Years. Due out November 29th, the 18-disc collection gathers loads of audio and visual material from the iconic band’s post-Roger Water years, focusing on the work of David Gilmour, Nick Mason, and Richard Wright from 1987 and beyond.

First up are five CDs featuring 1987’s A Momentary Lapse of Reason, the 1988 live album Delicate Sound of Thunder (spread over two discs), the first official release of the 1990 Knebworth Concert, and a 65-minute compilation of live recordings from 1987 and 1994 alongside seven previously unreleased studio tracks from ’94. Momentary Lapse has been “updated and remixed,” with new, freshly restored contributions from late keyboardist Richard Wright as well as newly recorded drums from Nick Mason. The added audio is meant to “restore the creative balance between the three Pink Floyd members.”



Five of the six included Blu-rays are duplicated on the five DVDs, with the outlier containing surround and hi-res audio mixes of 152 minutes of music from A Momentary Lapse, 1994’s The Division Bell, and 2014’s The Endless River. The rest of the Blu-rays/DVDs feature Delicate Sound and Pulse; the controversial 1989 Venice concert alongside the Knebworth festival performance; a disc of live films, music videos, and “The Division Bell Tour”‘s concert screen films, plus Pink Floyd’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction performance with Billy Corgan and an album-length The Endless River visual; and a collection of documentaries and previously unreleased material.

Finally, there are two 7-inch singles in the package. One features Pink Floyd’s performance of “Arnold Layne” at the 2007 Syd Barrett tribute concert, while the other is a tour rehearsal recording of “Lost for Words”. Both singles have an etched image on their respective B-sides.

All of this comes with a 60-page hard-backed photo book; replica tour programs; a lyric book; and memorabilia reproductions like tour passes, stickers, and posters.

The Later Years will also be available in “highlights” versions on CD and double-LP. For a full tracklisting and to pre-order the collection, head to Pink Floyd’s website. Below, watch Pink Floyd’s performance of “Wish You Were Here” from the Knebworth festival, which was released today in conjunction with the announcement.