Post Malone goes in “Circles” on new song: Stream

Post Malone is set to release his new album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. Already we’ve heard two tracks from the album in “Wow” and “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug. Now, he’s release a third teaser single.
Entitled “Circles”, the track is a collaboration between Post Malone and longtime creative partners Frank Dukes (“Congratulations”) and Louis Bell (“rockstar”). Take a listen below.
A week after the album’s release, Post Malone will launch his 29-date “Runaway Tour” with support from Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee. Get tickets to all of the upcoming dates here.