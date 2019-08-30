Menu

Music News

The No. 1 Source for Breaking Music News

Post Malone goes in “Circles” on new song: Stream

The latest preview of Hollywood's Bleeding

by
on August 30, 2019, 12:24am
0 comments
Post Malone's "Circles" artwork
Post Malone's "Circles" artwork

Post Malone is set to release his new album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. Already we’ve heard two tracks from the album in “Wow” and “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug. Now, he’s release a third teaser single.

Entitled “Circles”, the track is a collaboration between Post Malone and longtime creative partners Frank Dukes (“Congratulations”) and Louis Bell (“rockstar”). Take a listen below.

A week after the album’s release, Post Malone will launch his 29-date “Runaway Tour” with support from Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee. Get tickets to all of the upcoming dates here.

Previous Story
Celebrate Judgment Day with explosive new Terminator: Dark Fate trailer: Watch
No comments