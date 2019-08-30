Post Malone goes in “Circles” on new song: Stream

Post Malone's "Circles" artwork

Post Malone is set to release his new album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. Already we’ve heard two tracks from the album in “Wow” and “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug. Now, he’s release a third teaser single.

Entitled “Circles”, the track is a collaboration between Post Malone and longtime creative partners Frank Dukes (“Congratulations”) and Louis Bell (“rockstar”). Take a listen below.



A week after the album’s release, Post Malone will launch his 29-date “Runaway Tour” with support from Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee. Get tickets to all of the upcoming dates here.