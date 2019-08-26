Post Malone announces new album Runaway, due out in September

Post Malone, photo by Lior Phillips

Post Malone has confirmed the release of his new album Runaway. It’s due out on September 6th.

Runaway marks Posty’s third full-length to date and the follow-up to his 2018 blockbuster, Beerbongs & Bentleys. Thus far, he’s released two early singles: “Wow” and “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug.



A week after the album’s release, Post Malone will launch his 29-date “Runaway Tour” with support from Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee. Get tickets to all of the upcoming dates here.

Over the weekend, Post Malone joined twenty one pilots on stage at the UK’s Reading Festival to cover Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger”.