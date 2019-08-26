Post Malone and twenty one pilots cover Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger” at Leeds Festival: Watch

At Reading Festival on Sunday night, Foo Fighters made a plea for Oasis to reunite. Meanwhile, over at the sister Leeds Festival, Post Malone and twenty one pilots weren’t waiting around for the Gallagher brothers to bury the hatchet. Instead, they took matters into their own hands by teaming up for a cover of the Britpop greats’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger”.

twenty one pilots had actually first delivered their rendition of the classic track during their own Reading headlining set on Saturday. Posty must have been inspired by the performance, because he joined the duo when they did it again the very next night. Trading verses with twenty one pilots’ Tyler Joseph, he strummed an acoustic guitar and sang along with unexpected delicacy. The pairing may fall under the “strange bedfellow” designation on paper, but in practice, it was surprisingly affecting.



Check out fan-shot footage of Post Malone and twenty one pilots covering Oasis (because that’s a sentence you never thought you’d read) below (via AltPress).

Post Malone will be back in North America for a full tour this fall, tickets for which can be found here. Twenty one pilots have a fall trek of their own mapped out, and you can find passes to those shows here.