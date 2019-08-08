Primitive Race unveil video for Dave Lombardo remix of “Turn It Up”: Watch

Primitive Race, via Metropolis Records / Dave Lombardo, photo by Amy Harris

Nearly two years ago, Primitive Race released the album Soul Pretender, only to experience the tragedy of their singer, Chuck Mosley, passing away a week later. Now the band is back with a reimagining of that LP — a remix album titled Cranial Matter — and they’re teaming up with Heavy Consequence to premiere the Dave Lombardo remix of “Turn It Up” and its accompanying video.

Primitive Race are an industrial / alt-rock collective led by main songwriter Chris Kniker. The group released a self-titled debut album in 2015, and then recruited Mosley (best known as the singer for Faith No More from 1984 through 1988) and Melvins drummer Dale Crover for their second LP, Soul Pretender, which arrived in November 2017.



Lombardo, of course, is the legendary founding drummer of Slayer who now plays with Dead Cross, Suicidal Tendencies, and the touring lineup of the Original Misfits. But on this remix of “Turn It Up”, Crover’s drums are still in place, with Lombardo’s production, arrangement, and instrumentation offering a new spin on the track.

The video for the track features two female skateboarders, and was inspired by Mosley’s sister-in-law, Cindy Whitehead, a member of the Skateboarding Hall of Fame.

“The first time I met Chuck he was playing here in Los Angeles — it must have been about 1993 and I really had no idea what type of music he played when my then boyfriend dragged me off to hear him,” recalled Whitehead. “When I walked into the venue it was super loud, and he was larger than life, screaming lyrics at the audience, who were going nuts in response. Even though I wasn’t familiar with his rock/metal/punk background, I knew that his intense stage presence was something special.”

She continued, “What I didn’t learn until many years later was that my brother-in-law was also the sweetest, most supportive guy around. In recent years he would rock one of our ‘It’s Not About Pretty’ vintage flannels that supports girls in skateboarding on stage at almost every show he did. And if someone admired it, he’d give it away to spread the message and I’d get a call asking if I could ship yet another couple out. He may have been a hardcore musician and legend, but to me he was so much more.”

Kniker added, “It felt very natural when conceptualizing a video to involve Cindy and her skating team. Chuck was extremely proud of Cindy’s accomplishments and his passion for skating can be traced back decades as well. This was the perfect backdrop to honor him in a cool but personal way.”

Primitive Race’s Cranial Matter — which also features remixes by Toshi Kasai, Dave Ogilvie, and others — arrives tomorrow (August 9th) at all major streaming and download services, with physical copies available at this location. Watch the video for the Dave Lombardo remix of “Turn It Up” below.