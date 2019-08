Pusha-T, photo by Ben Kaye

Pusha-T is back with a new single called “Sociopath”, his first such release since last year’s epic DAYTONA. Much like he was for that album, Kanye West is once again behind the boards for the gritty “Sociopath”. Meanwhile, rising Detroit rapper Kash Doll contributes a verse. Take a listen below.

In recent months, Pusha-T has popped up on albums from YBN Cordae, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, and GoldLink. Hopefully his own new full-length isn’t that far off.