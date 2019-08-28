Menu

Pusha-T teams with Ms. Lauryn Hill on Kanye-produced “Coming Home”: Stream

Pusha-T drops his second new track in as many days

on August 28, 2019, 3:50pm
Pusha-T (photo by Ben Kaye) and Ms. Lauryn Hill
Pusha-T (photo by Ben Kaye) and Ms. Lauryn Hill

Pusha-T is back with his second new single in as many days. Following Monday’s release of the Kash Doll-aided “Sociopath”, the former Clipse MC returns today with a track called “Coming Home”. Like “Sociopath”, “Coming Home” is produced by Pusha’s frequent collaborator, Kanye West, and 2018 producer of the Year Mike Dean. Even more exciting, Ms. Lauryn Hill contributes vocals throughout the track. Take a listen below.

“Sociopath” and “Coming Home” serve as Pusha-T’s first new music since last year’s opus, DAYTONA.

