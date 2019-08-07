R.I.P. David Berman, of Silver Jews, has died

David Berman's Purple Mountains

David Berman, the veteran songwriter behind Silver Jews and Purple Mountainn, has died at the age of 52.

Berman’s longtime record label, Drag City, confirmed the news on Wednesday evening: “We couldn’t be more sorry to tell you this. David Berman passed away earlier today. A great friend and one of the most inspiring individuals we’ve ever known is gone. Rest easy, David.”



The cause of death was not immediately, but it appears to have been sudden. Berman was scheduled to kick off a North American tour with Purple Mountains this weekend.