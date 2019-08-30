Valerie Harper, Emmy-winning actress of both The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rhoda, passed away on Friday morning. She was 80.

Although her cause of death was not immediately disclosed, Harper had been battling cancer since 2009. This past July, she revealed to USA Today that she was on “a multitude of medications and chemotherapy drugs” and required “around the clock, 24/7 care.”



Originally a Broadway dancer, making Harper dominated the television medium. As Rhoda Morgenstern, on both The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spin-off Rhoda, Harper received four Emmy awards and one Golden Globe.

In 2010, she received Tony nomination for her work on Looped. Her final performance on television was guesting on Adult Swim’s Childrens Hospital, where she played Mamma Fiorucci, head of the Fiorucci crime family.

She is survived by her husband Tony Cacciotti and their adopted daughter.