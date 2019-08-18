Feds accuse R Kelly of spreading herpes

R. Kelly

R Kelly is the subject of two federal indictments, one in New York and another in Illinois, both involving a litany of sex crimes. In the New York case specifically, the disgraced R&B singer is charged with racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, as well as with having unprotected sex with a young woman without telling her “he had contracted an infectious venereal disease.” Earlier this month, Kelly pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Last year, a woman named Faith Rodgers accused Kelly of spreading a sexually transmitted disease without her knowledge. Dallas police investigated her claim, but ultimately decided not to move forward with charges. However, earlier this year Rodgers testified before a federal grand jury, and her allegations were included in the New York indictment.



According to Bossip, federal prosecutors have warned Kelly’s legal team that they have proof that Kelly gave Rodgers a STI. In an August 15th email, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Geddes said her office had obtained Kelly’s health and medical records from Walgreens, University Health Systems, and Urgent Care, which provide proof Kelly received ongoing treatment for the herpes virus.

After being denied bond over concerns he was a flight risk, Kelly remains in federal custody awaiting trial. Beyond the two federal indictments, he’s also facing 40-70 years in prison in Illinois stemming from state charges of aggravated sexual abuse brought against him back in February. What’s more, earlier this month he was charged with a pair of sex crimes in Minnesota.