R Kelly charged with another sex crime, this time in Minnesota

R. Kelly

R Kelly’s legal troubles continue. On the heels of a pair of federal indictments accusing the disgraced singer of sex crimes, he’s now been hit with a state-level charge in Minnesota.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Monday that Kelly has been charged in connection to an incident in July 2001.



Kelly allegedly met an underage girl, who was older than 16 and younger than 18, at an autograph signing in Minneapolis. He gave her his phone number and, after calling Kelly, she was invited to his hotel suite. It was there that Kelly allegedly offered the girl $200 to strip for him.” Prosecutors say “sexual contact” occurred during this encounter.

Kelly has been charged with two sex crimes: engaging in prostitution with someone under 18, and hiring/offering/agreeing to hire someone for sexual contact.

In addition to the pair of federal indictments and today’s charge in Minnesota, Kelly is also facing 40-70 years in prison in Illinois stemming from state charges of aggravated sexual abuse brought against him back in February. He is currently in federal custody pending trial.

In response to today’s news, Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg tweeted, “Give me a break. This is beyond absurd.” Sounds like someone is overworked.