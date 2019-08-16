Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, and Sounwave drop debut album as Red Hearse: Stream

Red Hearse, the new collaborative project from all-star producers/songwriters Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, and Sounwave, today release their self-titled debut album. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can listen to it in full below.

Antonoff is best known as a member of Bleachers and .fun, as well as a pop mega-producer who’s had major success with Lorde, St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey, and Taylor Swift. Dew comes from Chicago and has written for the likes of Wale, Rihanna, Mary J. Blige, and even Antonoff (on the T. Swift and Zayn collab “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”). Sounwave is the in-house production master behind Top Dawg Entertainment, meaning he’s created dozens of tracks for label staples like Kendrick Lamar and ScHoolboy Q.



In an interview with EW, Antonoff said Red Hearse’s debut “is the sound of three friends.” He explained, “This album was made because an album was made and, not to sound silly, but you could have a million songs and not have an album. We were three people in a room with our engineer Laura Sisk and that was it; we just started making songs and they started making sense as a whole. It was a documentary of a period of time and a group of people. It means a lot to me that this album is the sound of three friends.”

“Amongst the three of us there is this weird magnet in our triangle that’s pushing and pulling on each other,” Antonoff added. “There’s a lot of sandpaper because of our sonic differences and different sensibilities. The idea that we come from different musical backgrounds is probably the only reason why this thing works.”

Red Hearse Tracklist:

01. Half Love

02. Violence

03. Red Hearse

04. You Make It Easy

05. Honey

06. Everybody Wants You

07. Born to Bleed

08. Blessin’ Me