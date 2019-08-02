Red Hearse, photo via Twitter/@redhearsemusic

Pop super-trio Red Hearse are back today with a new track, “Everybody Wants You”. The song is the fourth off Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, and Sounwave’s self-titled debut album, which they’ve just announced is due out August 16th via RCA Records.

“Everybody Wants You” is a lovelorn ballad that is much more spacious than the group’s previously revealed cuts. Nothing but harmonies and lines of slow synths back Dew as he confesses his long-held love for the object of everyone’s desire: “Seems like all of a sudden everybody is on you/ But I been on you, I been on you for a long time/ There’s a line around the block to get inside your head.” Even when the beat finally drops in, it’s a gentle rhythm that softly elevates the lyrics’ yearning.



Take a listen to Red Hearse’s “Everybody Wants You” below.

(Read: Jack Antonoff Named 2017 Producer of the Year)

Red Hearse previously shared an eponymous song as well as “Honey” and “Half Love”, the latter of which came with a video starring St. Vincent.