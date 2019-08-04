Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Rich the Kid gifts one-legged gatecrasher with Lollapalooza pass for entire weekend

The young man went viral after video captured him getting caught by police

by
on August 04, 2019, 12:55pm
0 comments
Rich the Kid with fan
Rich the Kid with fan

A cavalcade of teenagers attempted to storm the gates at Lollapalooza on Friday. Police say none of them successfully made it inside the festival, though a vast majority did manage to penetrate the exterior gate. One gate-crasher didn’t even make it that far, however: a young man with a with a prosthetic leg was immediately intercepted by an officer.

After video of one-legged gatecrasher went viral, Atlanta rapper Rich the Kid apparently got in touch and hooked him up with a pass for the entire weekend.

Sometimes in pays to break the law.

Previous Story
Film Review: Like an Empty Nester, Otherhood Has No Idea What to Do With Itself
No comments