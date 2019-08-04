Rich the Kid gifts one-legged gatecrasher with Lollapalooza pass for entire weekend

A cavalcade of teenagers attempted to storm the gates at Lollapalooza on Friday. Police say none of them successfully made it inside the festival, though a vast majority did manage to penetrate the exterior gate. One gate-crasher didn’t even make it that far, however: a young man with a with a prosthetic leg was immediately intercepted by an officer.
After video of one-legged gatecrasher went viral, Atlanta rapper Rich the Kid apparently got in touch and hooked him up with a pass for the entire weekend.
Sometimes in pays to break the law.
Youths storm the gates of #Lollapalooza as a practice run for the raid on #Area51 pic.twitter.com/ZsV4ZD7Nom
— Tobangya Lawrence (@the_ceejay) August 2, 2019