Rich the Kid gifts one-legged gatecrasher with Lollapalooza pass for entire weekend

Rich the Kid with fan

A cavalcade of teenagers attempted to storm the gates at Lollapalooza on Friday. Police say none of them successfully made it inside the festival, though a vast majority did manage to penetrate the exterior gate. One gate-crasher didn’t even make it that far, however: a young man with a with a prosthetic leg was immediately intercepted by an officer.

After video of one-legged gatecrasher went viral, Atlanta rapper Rich the Kid apparently got in touch and hooked him up with a pass for the entire weekend.



Sometimes in pays to break the law.