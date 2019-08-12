R.I.P. Phil Haggerty, guitarist of Somos, dies at age 28

Somos, photo by Carly Hoskins

Phil Haggerty, the guitarist of Massachusetts emo indie rock band Somos, has passed away. He was 28 years old.

On Saturday evening, Somos announced his passing on social media. “We lost our dearest friend and guitarist Phil Haggerty earlier today,” the post reads. “He was an immensely caring friend and an all around beautiful person, and he is gone far too soon. Phil Haggerty forever.”



Somos were scheduled to release their third full-length album, Prison on a Hill, this fall via Tiny Engines. After his passing, the band have decided to make the album available this week for download, with all donations going to Haggerty’s funeral expenses. It’s currently available to purchase for $5. They recorded it with Jay Maas (Defeater, Bane, Title Fight) in Boston this past winter. It follows up their 2016 sophomore album First Day Back and their 2014 breakout debut Temple of Plenty.

“Phil poured countless hours into this record and was so proud of what we made together,” the band wrote on Facebook. “I wish so badly he could be here today to share this moment.”

In memorializing Haggerty, the band also shared a video of him from earlier this year when he tore down “racist signs” he discovered in East Boston, his neighborhood. The flyers reportedly read “Keep America American” and “Report illegal aliens. They’re criminals, not immigrants.” In the video, Haggerty says, “I ripped them down without hesitation. Didn’t take long.”

Find the band’s social media posts, as well as those from their label Tiny Engines, below.

We lost our dearest friend and guitarist Phil Haggerty earlier today. He was an immensely caring friend and an all around beautiful person, and he is gone far too soon. Phil Haggerty forever. — Somos (@Somosbandma) August 10, 2019

This was Phil. Never shied away from the good fight. It’s up to all of us to carry on his legacy. https://t.co/nLWH5k2qrv — Somos (@Somosbandma) August 11, 2019

So sorry to share this news. Phil Haggerty of @Somosbandma passed away earlier today. Phil was a wonderful musician and a kind, caring person. Our condolences and love to Phil’s family and friends. — Tiny Engines (@tinyengines) August 10, 2019