Disney unveils new sizzle reel for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Watch

Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Over the weekend, J.J. Abrams appeared at Disney’s D23 Expo to present a new sizzle reel teasing the upcoming ninth and final installment in the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Now, the sizzle reel has been released online. Watch it below.

The two-minute clip begins with legacy footage from the previous eight installments of the franchise before giving way to new visuals from the forthcoming finale. Among the highlights is a first look at Keri Russell’s character and a fight scene between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kyle Ren (Adam Driver). Perhaps most intriguing, however, is the final scene in which Rey can be seen holding a red, twin-bladed lightsaber and wearing a dark hood.



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters December 20th.

Elsewhere during D23, Disney unveiled the trailer for its upcoming Star Wars episodic series The Mandalorian and officially announced an Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off series starring Ewan McGregor.