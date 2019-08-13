Rob Zombie’s “Hellbilly Deluxe” will be a scare zone at Universal Studios Florida this fall

Rob Zombie, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Rob Zombie’s upcoming film 3 From Hell won’t be the only horror-themed project putting a scare into fans of the rocker-director this fall. Beginning in September, attendees of the Halloween Horror Nights extravaganza at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando will have a chance to experience the “Rob Zombie Hellbilly Deluxe” scare zone.

The Halloween Horror Nights 2019 installation will feature five scare zones, with “Hellbilly Deluxe” being one of the experiences. Named after Zombie’s first solo album, the “Hellbilly Deluxe” zone is described in a press release as follows: “Inspired by the heavy metal horror music of Rob Zombie, guests will be surrounded by otherworldly beings, brutal maniacs and menacing machines all while they scream along to Zombie’s haunting lyrics on the streets of San Francisco.”



The other scare zones are derived from like-minded campy horror themes — such as a Central Park overrun by undead Vikings and a haunted arcade — while another is based on the film Zombieland and its upcoming sequel.

The Halloween Horror Nights 2019 event will run on select nights from September 6th through November 2nd, and requires a separate admission from the Universal Studios amusement park. Tickets are available here.

(Buy: Tickets to Rob Zombie’s Upcoming Tour Dates)

Meanwhile, 3 From Hell — the third film in Rob Zombie’s “Firefly family trilogy” — will screen in select theaters September 16th-18th, with each day’s screening featuring different bonus features for filmgoers.

As for music, Zombie and his band are set to wrap up their joint summer tour with Marilyn Manson this weekend, and will play the Louder Than Life, Aftershock, and Las Rageous festivals this fall. Zombie also has plans to release a new album sometime this year.