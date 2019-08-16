Rob Zombie yanks female fan’s hair after she grabs him: Watch

Rob Zombie and female fan in London, Ontario, via TMZ

Rob Zombie was interacting with the audience during his show in London, Ontario on Wednesday night, when a female fan aggressively grabbed his shirt. The rocker then turned around and yanked the woman’s hair, as captured on video posted by TMZ.

As he often does during his shows, Zombie went down into the crowd, this time walking between the barricades of the general floor section of the Budweiser Gardens arena and shining a flashlight on the audience. At one point, a woman grabbed onto Zombie’s shirt with enough force to pull him backwards.



In reaction, Zombie appeared to shove the woman back and yank at her hair while briefly scolding her before walking away.

TMZ reports that it reached out to Zombie’s representative but hasn’t heard back. Zombie mentioned the show on Instagram, but didn’t acknowledge the incident, simply stating, “Thanks London! Last night was a real hoot!”

Some of Zombie’s fellow rockers have defended his actions, and blasted TMZ’s headline, which reads, “ROB ZOMBIE GRABS FEMALE FAN BY HAIR, SHOVES HER … During Concert.”

All That Remains singer Phil LaBonte tweeted, “I’ve been literally groped by ‘over zealous fans’ more than once at shows. It’s f**king gross and it’s not ‘ok’ cause I’m a guy. TMZ’s framing of this is crap.”

Shinedown guitarist Zach Myers also lashed out at TMZ for its reporting, writing, “If this was a female artist you f**king twat monkeys would have a whole different headline … You pricks are exactly what’s wrong with media. Here’s a headline: ‘Rob Zombie gets assaulted by female fan… reacts’.”

The show was part of Zombie’s co-headlining summer tour with Marilyn Manson. The trek resumes tonight in Ottawa, Ontario, and wraps up Sunday evening in Gilford, New Hampshire. Tickets are available here.

