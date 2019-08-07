Robyn announces fall US tour dates

Robyn’s extensive European summer tour has brought her to festivals like Mad Cool Festival in Spain and Roskilde Festival in Denmark. This fall, she’ll return to the US to deliver Americans another round of her impressive Honey.
The Swedish pop star’s new shows are scheduled for the month of October and will see her make stops in Detroit, Columbus, and Irving, Texas with opening act ESG. She’s also marked down for the Austin City Limits Music Festival. According to a press statement, these gigs will be Robyn’s very last US dates of 2019.
Check out her full tour docket. Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, August 9th, and can be purchased here.
Robyn 2019 Tour Dates:
08/06-10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09-11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/17 – Stockholm, SE @ SMASH 2019
10/08 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
10/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
10/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/15 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion
Revisit the video for Honey single “Ever Again”: