Rosalía performs glowing medley at 2019 MTV VMAs: Watch

Featuring "A Ningún Hombre", “Aute Couture”, and Ozuna collaboration "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi"

by
on August 26, 2019, 10:38pm

Rosalía performing at 2019 MTV VMAs

Rosalía served up the first Spanish-language performance of this year’s MTV VMAs. During her turn on the stage, the flamenco-pop star did not one, not two, but three songs as part of her medley: “A Ningún Hombre”, “Aute Couture”, and “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi”, her collaboration with reggaeton artist Ozuna.

Tonight’s appearance started off quietly, with a sole, intimate spotlight shining down on Rosalía. The energy then kicked into high gear, as she was backed by a vivid, flowery projection behind her, neon lighting, and a troupe of dancers in bucket hats.

Replay the video below, and catch all of the 2019 MTV VMA performances here.

