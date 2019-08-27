Rosalía performs glowing medley at 2019 MTV VMAs: Watch

Rosalía performing at 2019 MTV VMAs

Rosalía served up the first Spanish-language performance of this year’s MTV VMAs. During her turn on the stage, the flamenco-pop star did not one, not two, but three songs as part of her medley: “A Ningún Hombre”, “Aute Couture”, and “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi”, her collaboration with reggaeton artist Ozuna.

Tonight’s appearance started off quietly, with a sole, intimate spotlight shining down on Rosalía. The energy then kicked into high gear, as she was backed by a vivid, flowery projection behind her, neon lighting, and a troupe of dancers in bucket hats.



